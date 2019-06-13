Myrla S. AndersonDec 2, 1926 - Jun 11, 2019Myrla Smith Anderson, 92, of Elm Mott, Texas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.Services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, with Sam Armstrong and Dannie Archie officiating. Burial will be at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 1:00 to service time, Friday, at the funeral home.Myrla was born in Brookhaven, Mississippi to Willie and Bertha (Watts) Smith. Her family moved to Sicily Island, Louisiana where she graduated high school. She then went to Spencer Business College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Myrla then moved to Houston, Texas and worked as a Credit Manager for Modern Welding Co. After 20 years she retired. When her husband Mark retired a year later, they moved to Elm Mott, Texas to be near his mother and sister.She was a member of Elm Mott Church of Christ.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mark; five brothers; and two sisters.Survivors include her son, Mark Anthony Anderson.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Elm Mott Church of Christ.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

