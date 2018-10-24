Mark W. AndersonOct. 31, 1925 - Oct. 21, 2018Mark W. Anderson, Jr., 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 21, 2018.Services will be 3:00 p.m., Thursday, October 25, 2018 with visitation from 2:00 p.m., to services time at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel with Ministers, Sam Armstrong and Dannie Archie officiating. Burial will be at Waco Memorial Park.Mark was born, October 31, 1925, in Richland, Texas, to Mark W. and Grace Owens Anderson. Growing up, he delivered newspapers on his bicycle. After graduating from Richland High School, he went to work for Southern Pacific Railroad as a welder.In World War II, he joined the Navy and was a Yeoman II Class. He was on Admiral Nimetz staff and everywhere Admiral Nimetz was, his staff was with him. Mark was on the ship in Guam when the Peace Treaty was signed. At the end of World War II he signed up as an Inactive Reserve. He was called back into service during the Korean War for the duration.After the military, he worked for Ft. Worth Steel and Machine as Office Manager. He later moved to Houston, Texas and was Office Manager for Martin Sprocket and Gear. He retired after 36 years. After retiring, he and his wife, Myria, moved to Elm Mott, Texas to be near his mother and sister.Mark was a member of the Elm Mott Church of Christ.He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jimmie Anderson.Survivors include his wife, Myria; his son, Mark Anthony Anderson; and his sister, Berta Poehls.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Elm Mott Church of Christ.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
