Margie Lee AndersonSept. 24, 1941 - Aug. 9, 2019Margie Lee Anderson, 77, of Hewitt, passed away August 9, 2019. A memorial visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, August 12, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX.Margie was born September 24, 1941, in Philadelphia, MS. Margie married Robert "Bob" Anderson June 9, 1960, the same date as her high school graduation. She worked for 21 years at Home Furniture as the Credit Manager and retired after 17 years in the Finance Department at the VA Regional Office.Margie is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bob; their two children: son, David Anderson and wife, Penny, and daughter, Krista Anderson Culp; four grandchildren, Shannon Anderson, David "Alex" Anderson, Kaylee Villella and husband, Reno, and Troy Johnson; great-grandchild, Wyatt Villella; and many nieces, nephews and great friends.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials are made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue (6321 Airport Rd, Waco, TX 76708) or St Jude Children's Research Hospital (501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105).Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
