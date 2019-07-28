Lola Ray AndersonDecember 2, 1924 - April 11, 2019Lola Ray Anderson, a long time resident of Crawford and Speegleville, died in California on April 11, 2019.She was born December 2, 1924 in Coryell County to the late Tilmon Grice Hall and Maynie Olive Standifer Hall. She graduated from Crawford High School where she met her late husband Billy Cullen Anderson who preceded her in death in 1994. She was also preceded in death by her sister Juanita Swift of Gatesville.She is survived by her son, Dwight Anderson of California; daughter, Amy McGee of Texas; sister, Fay Wyatt; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.She was buried in Crawford Cemetery in the Anderson Family plot.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

