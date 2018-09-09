Lois AndersonSept. 10, 1926 - Sept. 6, 2018Lois Ann Anderson passed away, September 6, 2018. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 13, 2018, at Oakwood Cemetery in Comanche, Texas.Lois was born and raised in Comanche, Texas, to Alva and Elizabeth Pleister Lam, where she graduated as valedictorian of her class. "Doll" as her family lovingly called her, went to North Texas State Teachers College and began her 27 year career as a chemistry teacher. She later got her Masters in Geology from the University of Houston.Lois married Max Anderson in 1949, and they enjoyed 67 years together. They lived in Pasadena, Huntville, China Spring, and Waco, Texas. They were active members of the Methodist Churches in these Cities.Doll was preceded in death by her husband, Max; and her daughter, Elizabeth "Betty" Morrow.She is survived by her son, Dr. John A. Anderson; granddaughter, Laura Anderson Mahoney and husband, Josh; and son-in-law, Chuck Morrow.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to China Spring United Methodist Church, PO Box 400, China Spring, TX. 76633.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

