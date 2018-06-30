Joseph Claude AndersonOct. 13, 1950 - June 26, 2018Joe Anderson, 67, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, June 26, 2018 in Temple.A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, July 2, 2018, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco, with Rev. Ken Moody officiating.Joe was born, October 13, 1950, in Clifton, to James Floyd Anderson and Louise Williams Anderson. He always had a passion for cars especially a love for racing and all things fast. He was a successful mechanic and owned his own shop for most of his career.He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jamie "Potsy" Anderson; and brothers, Mike, Billy and Glenn Anderson and wife, Melody Omberg.Joe is survived by daughter, Judy Matthews and husband, Jimmy; son, Joseph Anderson and girlfriend, Angela Lowery; granddaughters, Courtney Smith, Chassidy Anderson, Hailey Alvarado and husband, Leon, Jaclyn "Bobo" Anderson, Josey, Sydney, Crystal, and Brystal Anderson; great-grandchildren, Bryon Jay, Hadlee Faith and Lynleigh; sister, Anita Brazil; and brothers, Pete Anderson and Lester Anderson.The family would like to thank the Waco and Temple VA Medical Centers for all of their kindness and support.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
