Halbert AndersonOct. 1, 1937 - Jan. 16, 2020Halbert Anderson, 82, of Chalk Bluff, husband of Margie Anderson, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Providence Hospice Place. Services are pending.

Service information

Jan 20
Visitation
Monday, January 20, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
Jan 21
Service
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
11:30AM
Crawford Cemetery
4520 Bosque Boulevard
CRAWFORD, TX 76710
