Halbert AndersonNov. 1, 1937 - Jan. 16, 2020Halbert Gene Anderson, 82, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 after a prolonged battle with multiple myeloma cancer. A Rosary and visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, January 20, at OakCrest Funeral Home. The Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Halbert will be laid to rest during a graveside service at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 21, at Crawford Cemetery in Crawford, Texas, with Monsignor Isidore Rozycki officiating.Halbert was born November 1, 1937 to Wayne Anderson and Thelma Shrader Anderson in Waco, TX. He attended grades one through twelve at Crawford schools where he made many lifelong friends. On June 7, 1969, he married Margie Bolfing-Haines in Waco, TX and celebrated 50 years of marriage.Halbert was a loyal and dedicated educator who retired from Texas State Technical College after 19 years of service. He enjoyed many outside activities including fishing, hunting, boating, gardening and putting together jigsaw puzzles. He and Margie enjoyed visiting various casinos in Louisiana and Las Vegas.Halbert was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dale "Cowboy" Anderson.He is survived by his wife, Margie Bolfing Anderson; son, Donnie Haines and wife, Theresa; brother, Mark and wife, Betty; grandchildren, Luke Haines and wife, Bel, and Laura (Haines) Stern and husband, Edward; and two great-grandchildren, Kilian Haines and William Stern. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be nephews, Phil Bolfing, Larry Bolfing, Sidney Bolfing, Ed Fulbright, Jerry Bolfing, and Jason Bolfing.The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to Providence Hospice and all the caregivers at Providence Park – St. Catherine. Deep appreciation also goes to the loving caregivers at Lakeshore Village Heathcare Center.In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (1512 Lake Air Dr., Waco Tx. 76710) or Providence Hospice (6700 Sanger Ave., Waco, TX 76710).Sign the online family Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
