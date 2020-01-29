Edna Blanche AndersonSept. 23, 1925 - Jan. 27, 2020Edna Blanche Anderson, 94, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020.Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 30, at Dresden Cemetery in Blooming Grove, Texas, with Pastor Zach Johnigan of Chalk Bluff Baptist Church officiating.Edna was born September 23, 1925, near Drane, Texas, to Earl and Lillie (Hardman) Brim. She attended school in Blooming Grove and Corsicana. Edna was a talented seamstress and a wonderful homemaker.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, W.H. "Dick" Anderson; three brothers; and two grandchildren.Survivors include her children; Janie Allen and husband, Darrell, of Hewitt; Harold and wife, Sandy, of Waco; Gary and wife, Vicki, of Round Rock; and Bruce and wife, Lucy, of Axtell; sister, Dene Andrews of Mesquite; nine grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and family.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
Anderson, Edna Blanche
