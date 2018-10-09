E. J. AndersonAug. 12, 1938 - Oct. 6, 2018E. J. Anderson, 80, of Lorena, passed away, Saturday October 6, 2018, with family by his side. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 10, at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 S. I35, Waco, with Pastor Larry Wynmore officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday October 9, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco.E. J. was born, August 12, 1938, to Jim and Earlie Reed Anderson. He was loved by so many people and widely known as the big joker. E J proudly served his country in the Navy. He loved to hunt and fish; but especially loved to bowl in the Senior League. He coached his sons in football and baseball in their younger years. E J worked for HEB and Dr. Pepper, but retired from Waco Meat Co.He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, and one sister.E. J. is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Rexann Evans Anderson; sons, Coby Anderson, Tony Anderson and wife, Vanessa; brother, Don Anderson and wife, Shari; sister-in-law, Nancy Trammell; brothers-in-law, Chris and BJ Evans; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. The family would like to thank the staff of Wesley Woods Senior Care and Providence Hospice for all their care.In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
