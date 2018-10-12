Don AndersonFeb. 11, 1938 - Oct. 8, 2018Don Alton Anderson, 80, passed away Monday, October 8, 2018. A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 15, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 TX-195, Killeen. The family will receive visitors 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 14, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Don was born, February 11, 1938, in Waco, Texas to L. C. (Andy) and Jessie Marie (Simmons) Anderson. He was a life-long resident of Waco. Don was very proud of his service in the Air Force. He was a machinist at Rocketdyne, as well as a local business owner of Don's Auto Sales and Shootin' Irons for over 30 years. Don was a Master Mason in good standing and a member of the NRA.He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Tracy Anderson.Don is survived by his sons, Duane Anderson, Brian Anderson and wife, Tricia; grandson, Casey Anderson and wife, Lauren; great-grandson, Carson Anderson; and sister, Linda Anderson.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
