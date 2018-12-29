Don AndersonSept. 15, 1941 - Dec. 27, 2018Don Anderson, 77, a longtime Hubbard resident, passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018 in Hillsboro. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 30 at First Baptist Church of Hubbard with interment to follow in Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 29, at Wade Funeral Home in Hubbard.Please sign the memorial guestbook for Don at www.wadefuneralhome.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

