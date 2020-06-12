Calvin Anderson
July 11, 1972 - June 10, 2020
On Wednesday, June 10, Calvin Douglas Anderson peacefully passed away. He was born July 11th, 1972, to William Douglas Anderson and Betty Jo Anderson in Waco, Texas. He was preceded in death by father, William Douglas Anderson; grandmother, Doris Lyles; grandfather, Bud Lyles; nephew, Johnathan Butler; and our loving dog, Skip Douglas Anderson, who was Calvin's buddy. He is survived by his mother, Betty Anderson; loving wife, Shannon Anderson; sons, Bryce and Brandon Anderson; brothers, Kelly Butler, wife (Tina Butler), Charlie Campbell, wife (Kelly Campbell), Joseph Campbell, wife (Diana Campbell); and many nieces and nephews. Calvin was a loving husband and father. He was a very family-oriented person who enjoyed spending time with his loved ones and friends. He was always so helpful and went above and beyond for those in need. He also loved to hunt and fish in his spare time. Calvin worked at Uncle Dan's Ribhouse for 32 years, and the employees were a second family to him.
His service will be held on from 10 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, June 13, at River City Church, 3015 N Robinson Dr., Waco, TX 76706.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Texas Organ Sharing Alliance, PO Box 29250, San Antonio, TX 78229 (in name of Calvin Anderson).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.