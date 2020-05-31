Brenda Anderson April 18, 1952 - May 26, 2020 Brenda Anderson, 68, of Waco, went to her heavenly home on May 26, 2020, after a lengthy illness. A memorial will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, June 5, at Crestview Church of Christ, 7129 Delhi Rd, Woodway. Those attending the memorial must pre-register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/memorial-for-brenda-anderson-tickets-107132650642 or by calling the church office at (254)776-0711. One of Brenda's last wishes was that attendees to the memorial bring a non-perishable food item for the Crestview Community Food Pantry in her memory. Brenda donated her body to science, so there will be no graveside service. Brenda was born in Gatesville, Texas, on April 18, 1952, to John and Ruby Lawson. Brenda is a 1971 graduate of Riesel High School Brenda never met a stranger. She seemed to know everyone in McLennan County and everything about them. She was a longtime member of the Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include brother, James Lawson; son, Chris Anderson; daughter, Tiffany Anderson; her beloved grandchildren, Amelia Barrington and Antonio Rodriquez, all of Waco; aunt, Elwanda Barcroft and husband, Doyle, of Arlington; and aunt, Juanita Snider of Fort Worth. Memorials may be made to the Crestview Church of Christ Food Pantry.
To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
