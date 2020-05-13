Betty Jean Anderson Dec. 13, 1936 - May 8, 2020 Betty Jean (Boykin) Anderson, 83, of Bellmead, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family, into the arms of the Lord Friday, May 8, 2020. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 14, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel, mandated seating capacity: 50 persons, with Pastor Dennis Larson officiating. Final interment will be at Levita Cemetery. Betty was born in Valley Mills on December 13, 1936, to Alvin W. Boykin and Edith Pauline (Slaughter) Boykin. She graduated from Valley Mills High School. Betty enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1955 and served five years as an Airman First Class. While stationed at James Connally AFB in Waco, Betty met and married Air Force Sergeant Mack Vernon Anderson Sr. on April 16, 1960. At the young age of 24, she married into a family of five children and began a lifetime of loving, teaching and serving children. Mack and Betty raised his children and had four more children together. After marrying, the family followed Mack where he was stationed in Phalsburg AFB, France, for three years, McDill AFB in Tampa, Florida, for three years, and then returned to Waco in 1966 where he retired and they made their permanent home. Betty was a longtime member of Bellmead First Baptist and more recently attended Oaklawn Baptist Church. She taught several Sunday School classes, Vacation Bible Schools, and volunteered in the nursery. Betty and Mack enjoyed 46 years of marriage before his passing in December 2006. They loved their children and grandchildren dearly, always encouraging and supporting each one. Betty's life was centered around her faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She read her bible and devotionals daily. She was a selfless, kind and loving person who only saw the good in others, never judging or criticizing. She taught others how important it is to have a relationship with our God and she was the perfect example of Jesus' love, always generously giving grace. Betty lived life simply, knowing the things of this world are worthless and fleeting. She always remained steadfast and focused on serving God and others. "Nana" was our prayer warrior! She prayed persistently for her family and anyone else she knew who needed prayer. Her legacy as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, Nana, and friend will live on. Preceding Betty in death are her parents, Alvin and Edith Boykin; her beloved husband, Mack V. Anderson, Sr.; sister, Marie Buswold; daughter, Claudine Noel Anderson; grandchildren, Toni Lynn Dove, Trinity Neil Dove, and Brian Adam Anderson. Survivors include sons, Mack V. Anderson, Jr. (Mary Ann) of China Spring, Raymond Anderson (Deborah) of Lorena, Paul Anderson (Marilyn) of China Spring, and Brian Anderson of Waco; daughters, Patsy Hargrove (Roy) of Blum, Pam Wilson (Joe) of Chalk Bluff, Bethea Dove (Mikie) of Chalk Bluff, and Paulette Anderson of Waco; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oaklawn Baptist Church daycare or children's ministry. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
