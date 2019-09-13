Bassem Joseph AmmouriJune 25, 1931 - Sept. 1, 2019Bassem Joseph Ammouri, beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, followed by a funeral at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 8011 Douglas Avenue, Dallas, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 16, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas.Bassem was born in Nazareth, Palestine, and was the oldest son of eight children. He met his wife, Salma, in Nazareth and they married in 1959. They immigrated to Canada in 1967 and later moved to Waco, Texas in 1970 to pursue the American Dream and raise their four children: Joseph, Lilly, William and Susan.He was an entrepreneur at heart and never afraid of hard work, whether it was in his own contracting business, grocery stores, package stores or real estate ventures. He will best be remembered for his generosity, fierce love of his family, pride in his children and grandchildren, and warm hospitality.Bassem was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Salma; parents, Yousef and Yusra Ammouri; and brothers, Anis Ammouri and Naem Ammouri.Bassem is survived by son, Joseph Ammouri and wife, Shaza, of Frisco, TX; daughter, Lilly Ammouri Conner and husband, Jack, of Coppell, TX; son, William Ammouri and wife, Kelly, of Lorena, TX; daughter, Susan Ammouri Huddleston and husband, Brent, of Dallas, TX; thirteen precious grandchildren; sisters, Basmi Touma and Suad Ammouri; brother, Zaki Ammoury and wife, Etaf; brother, Ghaleb Amouri and wife, Leila; brother, Riad Ammouri and wife, Nada; and a host of other family members and friends.Restland Funeral HomeDallas, TX 75243(972) 238-7111Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
