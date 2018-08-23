Leon AmisDec. 12, 1926 - Aug. 17, 2018Leon Copeland Amis, 91, of Waco, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Friday, August 17, 2018. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 25, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum, with Pastor Chris Silva officiating. Family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 24, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Leon was born, December 12, 1926, in Waco, where he was raised, attended school, and lived most of his life. He was a loving son, brother and uncle, and was a proud Corporal in the United States Air Force, where he was a Radio High Speed Operator and qualified as a Carbine Sharpshooter. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal for serving in Japan, and was honorably discharged. Leon worked for the Veterans Administration until his retirement in 1988."Uncle" Leon loved animals, nature, telling jokes, word games and fixing things. He was a talented bowler and chess, dominoes, pool and snooker player. He was a member of New Life Fellowship and a former member of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his parents, William "Bill" Hill and Grace Elizabeth Carter Hill; sister, Wanda Hope Teague; brother-in-law, Hugh Teague; and nephew, Harold Pirelo, Jr.He is survived by his niece, Debbie Pirelo of Chalk Bluff; nephews, Charlie Burch and wife, Karen, of Robinson, and James Teague and wife, Melanie, of Lufkin. He also leaves behind his great nieces, Keri Flippin and husband, John, of Glen Rose, and their children, Aimee and J. J., and Heather Martinez and husband, Junior, of Lexington, along with their children, Kate, Faith, A. J. and Kaylee; and great nephews, Tom Wright and wife, Margie, of Chalk Bluff, and their daughters, Brittany, Kasey and Katlynn; and Chris Burch of Austin.Pallbearers are Charlie Burch, Chris Burch, John Flippin, Junior Martinez, James Teague and Dr. Rex Bland.We are thankful to Janet and Faye Nell Finley, Ridgecrest Retirement Community and Providence Hospice for their loving care. We appreciate your love and prayers during this difficult time.The family encourages casual attire in a shade of blue that was his favorite color to the service in honor of Uncle Leon.Memorials may be made to New Life Fellowship.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
