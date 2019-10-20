Patricia Ann AlsipSept. 1, 1941 - Oct. 16, 2019Patricia "Pat, Trish or Trisha" Ann (Pafford) Alsip, 78, Golinda, Texas, went to be with the Lord October 16, 2019, after struggling with Diabetes, Kidney failure and Alzheimer's for several years. A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 21, at Golinda Baptist Church, 7140 Golinda Dr., with Dr. Morgan Woodard, who was like a son to Patricia, officiating.Patricia was born the 14th of 17 children on September 1, 1941 to Raymond and Naomi (Clark) Pafford. Born into a family of many hardships having to pick cotton, pick pecans and other odd jobs in San Saba, Texas, she met and then married Jerold "Jerry" Alsip Sr. on September 15th, 1962 and have remained married until her death. She raised their three children in Deer Park, Texas, until retiring to the Waco area in 1998 so they could be near all their kids and grandkids.Patricia loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them and watching them grow. She was a member of the Golinda Baptist Church for many years where she was a Sunday School teacher, whatever other "hat" fell upon her head and then retiring from church duties in 2016.Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Naomi (Clark) Pafford; several brothers and sisters; nieces, nephews and cousins.Patricia is survived by her husband Jerry Alsip; daughter, Terri (Alsip) and husband, Chris Smith; daughter, Jennifer Alsip; one son and wife. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jordan Loeser, Tyler Loeser and wife, Elma, Mackenzie Alsip, Baylee Lange, Mackayla (Alsip) and husband, Colt Sehon, and five other grandchildren; and few great-grandchildren including, Aaron Craig, named after her favorite baseball player Biggio and another great-grandchild due in March 2020; and one last surviving sibling out of the 17 kids being Richard Pafford and wife, LaRue; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.A huge thank you to her daughters & three granddaughters for their special care during her final months.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
