Shirley AlmonNov. 17, 1933 - Aug. 23, 2018Shirley Gassaway Almon, age 84, of Elm Mott, passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018 at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital in Waco. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at Aderhold Funeral in West. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday at Aderhold Funeral Home.Shirley was born November 17, 1933 in McLennan County, the daughter of George and Bertha (Richter) Bettinger. She attended Gholson Elementary and West High School. On August 25, 1951 she was united in marriage to Eddie Gassaway in Waco. Eddie preceded her in death on January 3, 1975. Shirley worked as a caregiver and home health provider. She was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. Shirley enjoyed bowling, playing pool, hunting and fishing. She also enjoyed any and all sports, polka dancing, visiting with people and making new friends. Shirley was also a member of the West Basketball Hall of Fame.Shirley is also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, George Bettinger and Milton Bettinger; and a sister, Helen McCartney.Survivors include her children, Pamela Kay Busby and husband, Jim of Gholson, Eddie (Gene) Gassaway of West, and Reggie Gassaway and wife, Connie of West; a sister, Lucy McCartney; a brother, James Bettinger; grandchildren, Shawn Eastwood and wife, Jenni, Dana Eastwood, Erika Karlik and fiance Kurt Kunkel, Ashlea Felkner, Karrie Saulter and husband, Jeremy, April Gassaway, Candace Honey and husband, Chris, Bubba Schmidt and wife, Wendy, Christopher Bell and wife, Jamie, and Reggie Gassaway, Jr. and wife, Amber; 17 great-grandchildren and one on the way; special friends, Bill Cervenka, Debbie Vrba, Delpha Willis, Faye Hart, and Jessica Clifton, and many other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the West Ambulance Association, West Rest Haven, or the West Volunteer Fire Department.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
