Juanita AlmanzaMay 1, 1928 - March 2, 2020Juanita "Janie" Almanza passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 5, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Deacon Tony Arocha officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Juanita was born May 1, 1928, in Mart, TX, to Juan and Tiburcia Sanchez-Hurtado. She enjoyed cooking for her family, bingo, gardening, and serving others.She was preceded in death by her husband, E.T. Almanza; daughter, Carmen R Almanza; and her parents.She is survived by children, Arthur and Luci Almanza, JoAnn and Chuck Donahoe, Carl Ray and Jennifer Almanza Sr.; grandchildren Carl Jr., Tony, Joshua, Cary Joe, and Natalie.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

To send flowers to the family of Juanita Almanza, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 5
Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
10:00AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2621 Bagby Avenue
Waco, TX 76711
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Juanita's Service begins.
Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Juanita's Visitation begins.
Mar 4
Rosary
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
7:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Juanita's Rosary begins.
Mar 5
Cemetery
Thursday, March 5, 2020
12:00AM
Oakwood Cemetery
2124 S. 5th St.
Waco, TX 76706
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Juanita's Cemetery begins.

Tags

Load entries