Douglas Allred Sept. 16, 1953 - March 2, 2020 Douglas "Wayne" Allred, 66, of Waco, died Sunday evening, March 22, 2020, after a short battle with cirrhosis of the liver. He was at his house surrounded by his loved ones. Private graveside service was held at Rosemound Cemetery. A celebration of Wayne's life will be held at a later date. Wayne was one of the biggest Baylor Bear fans that his family and friends knew. He loved and attended all of Baylor functions that he could. He loved movies, music, singing, and playing spades. He always made jokes and was always the life of the party. Wayne was, among other things, a wonderful father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He leaves behind two adult children, Amy Nodine and Jeremy Allred; his parents, Martha Wood, and Douglas and Bobbie Allred; several sisters, brothers, and grandkids; a multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss him but are thankful for the time they all had with him. He was, and is, so loved, and will be dearly missed. And as he would say, "Hey." Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
