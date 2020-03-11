Jan. 27, 1922 - Feb. 28, 2020
Neville Monroe Allison, 98, of Moody, Texas, was called by God to enter his eternal life February 28, 2020. He passed peacefully at home with his wife, Barbara and daughter, Susan, beside him.
He was born in Washington, D.C. on January 27, 1922. His early years were spent in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. He graduated from Woodberry Forest School, Lafayette College, Easton, PA, with a BS in Government, ATU Killeen, TX, with a MS in Educative Counseling. Neville enlisted in the US Marine Corps August 14, 1942, and discharged January 11, 1946. Raised in the Episcopal Church, Neville re-dedicated his life to serving God in gratitude for a safe return to America from World War II as a Marine radio operator in the Asiatic Pacific Theater.
He married Beverley Heyl and started a family of five children. After they divorced, he became a Civil Servant in Virginia and eventually transferred to the Education Service Center of Taegu, Korea, later serving 16 years as an Education Counselor at Fort Hood, Texas. While in Korea, the highlight of his life was meeting a DODDS librarian named Barbara Wallace. After pursuing her for six years, he enticed her with his best proposal, "I bought a house in Moody, Texas. All it needs is a woman's touch. Are you interested?". Thus began 40 years of marriage as of January 5, 2020. They were like two peas in a pod, enjoying life. Having a daughter, Susan, added even more fun, laughter, humor, and pride to their family. They believed we should value each day, love, and serve one another, not let our past use up today, and be a friend to all. Everyone needs a dog, according to Neville, alias DAWG.
Neville moved to Moody in 1977 and quickly became a community asset. When God asked, "Whom Shall I Send?", Neville answered, "Send me and my family." They were found serving at Baylor's Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village Pioneer Days, St. Jude Bike-A-Thon, HEB Feasts of Sharing, BU Stepping Out, taking holiday baskets of food and flowers to neighbors, attending car shows, and parades, lots of parades. He loved children, so he was excited about assisting with VBS.
Neville transferred his membership to ZS Teague Masonic Lodge, Moody #568, serving as Chaplain and Master. He received the Golden Trowel Award, twice, for his exemplary community service. Last year he received his 65th year pin. The Masonic teachings kept him aligned with God and his religious values.
For many years, Meals on Wheels recipients looked forward to hearing his '31 Model A Ford "uga horn" as he approached their homes to share a few words, pray, and receive a meal from him.
As a Master Composter, Neville served on the Moody Beautification Committee visiting many resident vegetable gardens, tasting their produce, and praising them as good stewards of the Earth. He was no stranger to hard, extensive work with the Methodist Men's programs to better the community.
A love for all kinds of music was part of Neville's soul. He enjoyed sharing God's gift of a beautiful voice with Baylor Senior Choir, Tuesday Singers, and the Methodist choir. In recent years, his first CD album "Much Love", dedicated to his family, debuted. He played the harmonica for family entertainment.
Hobbies were plentiful including fishing, camping, volksmarching, biking, grilling, scholarly reading, gardening, and, known as the Pie Man, baking prize-winning cherry pies.
Neville reunited in Heaven with his parents; son, Gregory Hopkins Allison; sister, Susan McIntosh; brothers, Sam Hope and Peter Allison; and grandson, Stanford Heath Allison, Jr.
Neville Allison's family left to cherish his memory and to carry on his legacy includes Barbara Dan Allison, wife of forty years; two daughters, Dorsey Comer and husband, Donnie, Rochelle, VA; Susan Allison Muston and husband, Michael, Austin, TX; three sons, Neville Monroe Allison, Jr. and wife, Dee, Barboursville, VA; Stanford Heath Allison and wife, Nan, Belmont, NC; David Heyl, Somerset, VA. He also left behind 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Neville, the "Happy Man," was blessed with numerous friends around the world. They enjoyed his witty humor and contagious laugh. He prayed for world peace, for you, and that everyone learns of Salvation through Jesus Christ.
Thank you for loving our Neville. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at the First United Methodist Church of Moody. Memorial donations may be given to a charity of your choice.
