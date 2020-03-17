Kimberly Paige "Kim" Allison

April 25, 1975 - March 11, 2020

Kimberly Paige "Kim" Allison, 44, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Hurst. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, at Saginaw Cemetery, Saginaw. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Kim was born on April 25, 1975 in Fort Worth to John Charles Allison Sr. and Katherine Sharon Merchant. She worked as a deputy for the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department. A resident of Saginaw, she had recently moved to Hurst.

Survivors include sons, Caden Michael Splawn and Colin Patrick Splawn; father, John Charles Allison; mother, Katherine Sharon Merchant and stepfather, Douglas Wayne Merchant; sisters, Michelle Anne Allison and Laura Marie Allison; brothers, John Charles Allison Jr. and David Michael Allison and two nieces.

Arrangements by Wade Family Funeral Home, Arlington, Texas, 817-274-9233.

