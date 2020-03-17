Kimberly Paige "Kim" Allison
April 25, 1975 - March 11, 2020
Kimberly Paige "Kim" Allison, 44, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Hurst. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, at Saginaw Cemetery, Saginaw. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Kim was born on April 25, 1975 in Fort Worth to John Charles Allison Sr. and Katherine Sharon Merchant. She worked as a deputy for the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department. A resident of Saginaw, she had recently moved to Hurst.
Survivors include sons, Caden Michael Splawn and Colin Patrick Splawn; father, John Charles Allison; mother, Katherine Sharon Merchant and stepfather, Douglas Wayne Merchant; sisters, Michelle Anne Allison and Laura Marie Allison; brothers, John Charles Allison Jr. and David Michael Allison and two nieces.
Arrangements by Wade Family Funeral Home, Arlington, Texas, 817-274-9233.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.