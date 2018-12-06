Donna Matejcek AllisonJune 12, 1960 - Dec. 3, 2018Donna Sue Allison, 58, of Henderson, formerly of Teague, passed away Monday, December 3, 2018. Services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 8, at Moulton City Cemetery, Moulton, Texas. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 7, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, Waco, Texas.Donna was born June 12, 1960, in Gonzales, Texas, to William "Bill" and Dorothy Matejcek. Donna was a regional manager for Arbitron Rating Systems for many years, traveling all over Texas and into Louisiana. Later, she was a substitute teacher with the Teague Independent School District, where she became everyone's favorite substitute, due to her thrilling ghost stories. Later in life, she worked tediously to obtain her certification as a Licensed Optician. Throughout her whole life, Donna enjoyed gardening, going to the beach, and painting all things pink.Donna was preceded in death by her father, Bill Matejeck, and grandmother, Annie Marburger.Donna is survived by her husband, Dale Allison, of Teague; children: Becky Kitchens and husband, Jeff, of Auburn, AL, Joshua Sanders and wife, Jessica, of Frisco, and Jesika Jones and husband, Josh, of Seaside, CA; step-children: Kasey Kennedy and husband, Monte, of Murphy, and Angie Wilson and husband, Mike, of Buffalo; grandchildren: Camilla Kitchens, Saul Kitchens, Cora Beth Kitchens, with another one expected in March; step-grandchildren: Kolby Kennedy, Kooper Kennedy, Karter Kennedy, and Presley Frost; mother, Dorothy Matejcek of Hewitt; sister, Shelly Watson and husband, H.L., of Teague; and close friend, Kit Kyle of Panola County; as well as many other close family members and friends.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
