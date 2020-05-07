Dean Allison Jan. 10, 1935 - May 5, 2020 Harold Dean Allison, a longtime McGregor resident, died Tuesday May 5, 2020. A visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday May 8, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. The Graveside services and interment will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday May 9, at McGregor Cemetery with Jimmy Hering officiating. Dean was born January 10, 1935, in McLennan County, the son of the late John Peyton and Mary Chappell. Growing up in McGregor, Dean was a 1954 graduate of McGregor High School. On September 8, 1956, Dean married Verla Mills in McGregor. They enjoyed 63 years of life together. Their son, Paul Mills Allison, was born November 6, 1966. For 34 years, Dean was employed by Central Freight Lines before working for himself doing home remolding. He enjoyed his years with the McGregor Jaycees, working on many community projects. Dean attended McGregor ISD activities and followed all sports, supporting the Bulldog Booster Club. He loved fishing, especially in the spring when the white bass would run. He took enjoyment serving as Scout Master of Troop 431 for over ten years. A favorite activity of the Scouts were the monthly campouts, usually held on the North Bosque River. For over 60 years, Dean was a member of First United Methodist Church of McGregor where he served faithfully in many capacities. Preceding him in death were his parents; his bothers, Doyle Allison and Lloyd Allison; sisters, Loraine Spross, Estelle Rosser, Ruby Mahan and Bobbie Van Lieu. Survivors include his wife, Bunny; a son, Paul Allison and wife, Robbie Jo; a sister, Peggy Jean Cunningham; brother-in-law, Gary Wayne Mills and wife, Kathryn Ruth; four grandchildren, Travis Wayne and wife, Lauren, Troy James, Wyatt Dean, Will Robert; a great-granddaughter, Carli Jo; and several nieces and nephews. It has been said Dean was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a friend to many. The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfuneralhome.com. Through this site you are encouraged to leave your condolences or a fond memory about Dean.
