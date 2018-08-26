William David AllenJuly 20, 1928 - August 23, 2018William David Allen age 90 of Clifton, passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018.Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m., Sunday, August 26, 2018 at Lawson Funeral Home in Meridian. Burial will be at the Meridain Cemetery. See full obituary at www.lawsonfuneralhome.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

