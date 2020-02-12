Virginia AllenJan. 25, 1950 - Feb. 7, 2020Virginia A. Allen (Ginny) passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Waco, Texas. She was born January 25, 1950, in Willis, Texas, to Edwin and Sallie Klawinsky. She was the sister of Margaret Klawinsky.She worked as a nurse (retired). She was truly devoted to her profession and would stop at nothing to help her patients. Virginia's favorite things were cats, country music, reading the newspaper, the color pink, all things holiday, Whataburger and her favorite baseball player was Mike Schmidt.She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Jacobs; her son-In-Law, Michael Jacobs; and many cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Virginia touched are invited to the Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8200 Woodway Drive, Woodway, Texas 76712, from 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday, February 14. She will be greatly missed.
Service information
Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
