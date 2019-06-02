Ramona AllenFeb. 15, 1936 - May 30, 2019Ramona Clarkson Allen went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 3, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. A family interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m., Sunday, June 2, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Ramona was born February 15, 1936 to Everette and Eula Mae (Berry) Clarkson on her family's farm in Scurry County. After graduating from Snyder High School, Ramona attended cosmetology school.In 1956, Ramona married Jerry Allen and was a loving, supportive partner for 62 years. After living in Snyder, Lubbock, Wichita Falls, and Fort Worth, they moved to Waco in 1970 to establish Allen Glass Company. Ramona enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.Ramona was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Gene Clarkson, Hal Clarkson, and Ellen Jane Davis.She is survived by husband Jerry Allen; children Doug Allen and wife Cheryl of Waco, Texas, and Cristi Garner and husband Gary of Mount Calm, Texas; and grandchildren, Meredith Allen, Gage Allen, Chris Garner and wife Heather, Richard Garner and wife Mari, and Heather Cornelius and husband Hugh. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.The family would like to thank all of the health care providers for their care over the past few months. Special appreciation to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center nurse Brooke Ross for her attentiveness, which allowed us to spend a few more special weeks with Ramona.If desired, please make memorial contributions to American Heart Association or Meals On Wheels.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
