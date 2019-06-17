Mary AllenFeb. 18, 1934 - June 11, 2019Mary Francis Allen, of Waco, passed away June 11, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at St. Luke A.M.E Church. Burial in Doris Miller Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 17, at the funeral home.She is survived by her husband, Dr. Van Allen; sons, Rayford "Scooter" (Stacey) Outland, and Nathaniel Allen; grandchildren, Rayneisha Outland, Rayford Z. Outland IV, Christopher Outland, and Kaden Laverne; brothers, Robert (Ann) Cartwright and George (Gladys) Cartwright.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

