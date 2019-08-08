Martha J. AllenJanuary 8, 1943 - August 5, 2019Martha J. Allen, 76, of Zion, IL passed away peacefully Monday, August 5, 2019, after a long battle with illness.Visitation will be held on from 4 p.m. to 6p.m., Friday, August 9, 2019, with memorial service beginning at 5:30 p.m., at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL.Martha was born January 8, 1943 in Denton, TX. She attended Moore High School and attended St. John's Catholic Church both in Waco, TX. She worked as a CNA at Sheridan Health Care and Crown Manor both in Zion, IL. Martha enjoyed watching movies and doing crossword puzzles. She was an avid reader and never turned down a game of bingo. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren immensely. She was preceded in death by her mother, Faye Myrtle Gober; sisters, Margaret Ann Hayes, Nancy Gober, Annell Wilkerson and Bonnie Beal; and brother, Charles Wesley Gober Jr.Martha is survived by her children, Edward (Laurie Breslin) Allen Jr., Charles Kenneth Allen, Michael Patrick Allen, Paula Yvette (Billy) Crutcher and Sharon (Darrin) McGee; grandchildren, Ashley, Alyssa, Mariah (Josh), Deven, Brayden, William, Kalee and Briley; great-grandchildren, Zamora and Aiden; sisters, Catherine Broady and Brenda Jolly; and special family members, Gail and Jerry Waddle and Tanya Allen.The Allen family would like to thank Dr. Nilesh Mehta and his staff at the Cancer Treatment Centers of America (OHANI) and Dimensions Home Health Care for all the love and support they provided to Martha and her family. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.Congdon Funeral Home3012 Sheridan Rd.Zion, IL 60099847-746-1234Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
