Louis Neil AllenNovember 29, 1933 - April 28, 2019Louis Neil Allen, 85, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Providence Hospice Place in Waco. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 3, at Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors Chapel in Hillsboro, with Dr. Alan Lane officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Garden of Memory near Hillsboro. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 2, at the funeral home.Louis Allen was very dedicated to Hill College, spending 40 years helping it grow and students to succeed.In lieu of flowers or plants, please consider a gift to support Hill College by going to the Hill College Giving web page: https://app.etapestry.com/hosted/HillCollege/OnlineDonation.htmlSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

