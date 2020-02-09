J.B. AllenApril 22, 1929 - Feb. 7, 2020J.B. "Chief" Allen, 90, of Waco, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 in Waco.Visitation with his family will begin at noon Thursday, February 13, at Greater Waco Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Gerald McKelroy and Thomas Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery.J.B. was born April 22, 1929, in Bosqueville, to James Hodges Allen and Velma Tutor Allen. He was a life time member of Calvary Baptist Church in Bellmead where he served as a Deacon and a Sunday school teacher. J.B. was a faithful Christian who loved his church.J.B. retired from General Tire & Rubber Co. after many years of dedicated service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with his family and many friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 66 years, Willie Mae Schroeder Allen; two brothers, James Milburn Allen and George Allen; and two sisters, Lucille Bottoms and Jewell Denard.J.B. is survived by his daugthers, Peggy Steeves of Waco and Donna Campbell and husband, Thomas, of McGregor; grandsons, Richard Solomon and wife, Teresa, of Waco, Shawn Solomon and wife, Kristina, of Tulia, Texas, Michael Campbell and wife, Beth, of Bellevue, Washington, and Christopher Campbell of Waco; granddaughter, Stacy Hill and husband, Jeff, of China Spring; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews including special niece, Wanda Butler and husband, Lee.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
