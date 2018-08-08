Jada Allen-DugasMay 22, 1964 - August 1, 2018Jada Allen-Dugas passed away, August 1, 2018. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 10, 2018, at Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Waco, Texas. Final viewing will be held prior to the services from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 9, 2018, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th Street Waco, TX 76710. Professional Services are renders by Pearly Gates Funeral Home. Please send all flowers and card to them at 827 HWY 171, Mexia, TX 76667.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.