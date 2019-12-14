Arthur Pruitt AllenDec. 10, 1927 - Dec. 11, 2019Arthur Pruitt Allen, 92, of Marlin, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Waco, Texas. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 15, at Adams Funeral Home with a visitation one hour before the funeral at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

