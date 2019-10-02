Betty Jo AlfonaMay 8, 1927 - Sept. 30, 2019Betty Jo Alfona, 92, of Waco, went to her Heavenly Home, Monday September 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 4, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., with the Rev. Roy Marshall and Pastor Chris Sammons officiating. A private burial will follow. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service beginning at 9:30 a.m.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

