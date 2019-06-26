Theresa Lynn AlexanderMarch 31, 1953 - June 19, 2019On Wednesday, June 19 2019, Tery Alexander, loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all, passed away peacefully at the age of 66. Theresa"Tery" Lynn White was born March 31, 1953 in El Paso, Texas, to Fred and Patsy "Nana and Papa" White. Tery was and will always be beloved to the people blessed enough to know her. She had many close friends, and her dearest friends were her siblings; and the love she bore as a mother for her daughters is life-long and undeniable. Furthermore, as all who know her will attest, nothing brought more light to Tery's blue eyes than spending time with, and sharing stories about, her many grandchildren.Tery White spent most of her life in and around Waco, Texas. She was a graduate of Richfield High School, Class of 1971. There she met and fell in love with David Merle Alexander, and they were married at Lakeshore Hills Presbyterian Church in Waco. Tery and David shared a marriage of fifteen years, and together they raised three daughters, passing down their love of animals, nature, swimming holes, baking and music to their children. Tery and David were both bakers, and she was well-known as an exceptionally gifted cake decorator. Over the years, countless friends, relations, and customers have delighted in her creations, both from commercial bakeries and her own kitchen. Amazingly, Tery could craft perfect roses and weave intricate Easter baskets out of her homemade frosting! Tery was very fond of music, from the Beatles to Emylou Harris to Jack Johnson; she enjoyed going to concerts and her grandchildren's recitals and shows, and especially listening to and singing with her daughter Olivia.Tery also lived on Galveston Island for many years, and she loved spending time at the beach year-round and with her island friends. She worked for the Galveston Historical Foundation and once sailed with the Tall Ship Elissa. She also belonged to a community of writers, and even wrote a children's book, Matthew the Mouse, while on the island.Tery absolutely cherished animals. Cats and kittens, little dogs and puppies were her "fur babies" throughout her life. She was a loving surrogate to many adopted animals, and all who knew her will also remember her little critter friends as her constant companions at her feet. She very much enjoyed garage sales, and spent many weekends with her friends and family scouring the ads and perusing through yard sales for Winnie-the-Pooh or Beatrix Potter knick-knacks, which she collected. She enjoyed the pleasures of a sweet and simple life, gardening in the yard, sitting on a porch with a glass of iced tea while watching birds and talking to any of her many friends or daughters, likely with the Andy Griffith show or the Waltons playing in the background. Tery will be remembered always for her infectious giggle, compassion for her friends, love of animals, and her adoration and endless love of her daughters and grand-daughters.Tery was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Patsy Marie (Fink) White; and father, Fred Leroy White, of Waco, Texas; as well as her precious granddaughter, Rowan Starling.She is survived by her daughters, Samantha Kathryn Youts of Oakland, California, Elizabeth Marie (Tootie) Alexander of Waco, and Olivia Kaylbrook Nickerson of Bedford, Texas; sister, Karla McKinney of Austin; brothers, Fred "Skip" White and Johnny Mark "Rusty" White of Waco; grandchildren, Elizabeth "Ella", Erin and Alex, and Aubrey, Ryleigh, and Willow: as well as her nieces, nephews, brothers-and-sisters-in-law, and grand-niece-and-nephews.A celebration of Tery's beautiful life will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 26 2019. This service will be hosted at Oak Grove Baptist Church of Valley Mills, located at 407 S. 6th St, Valley Mills, Texas 76689. She will be celebrated and honored through prayer, song, and words of loving memories from family.The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Humane Society of Central Texas at the following link: http://humanesocietycentraltexas.org/gifts-in-memoriamSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
