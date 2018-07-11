Misty McDonald AlexanderApril 10, 1978 - July 7, 2018Misty Renee McDonald Alexander, passed away, Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Temple, TX, surrounded in love by her mother, Susie McDonald; sister, Windy McDonald; aunts, Deanna Welch and Donna McDonald Wade Gammel; and uncle, Jim and Diana McDonald Golden, and Dusty Wade and Justin Draper.Please join her family, friends and loved ones in a celebration of Misty's life at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 14, 2018, at the Heart of Texas Cowboy Church, at 5101 Kendall Ln. (off Loop 340) Waco, TX 76705, with Jeromy Connell officiating.Misty was born, April 10, 1978, in Waco, Texas. She loved animals and was a sweet, kind and loving person who will be missed by all who knew her. She showed extreme strength and courage during her battle with cancer.She was preceded in death by her father, Tommy Carl McDonald.Survivors include her mother, Susie McDonald; sister, Windy McDonald; several other family, friends and loved ones; and her beloved pets, Boston Terriers, Livy Belle, Justy and Downey, and her cat, Kitty.Donations may be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue, 6321 Airport Rd., Waco, TX 76708.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
To Susie and the rest of the McDonald family, I am sorry for your loss. She will be a beautiful angel for God's army. She will be greatly missed but rememberence of her spirit will live on in each and everyone of you to share until we see her again. May God watch over everyone in this family
