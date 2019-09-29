Mary Elizabeth AlexanderJan. 28, 1937 - Sept. 26, 2019Mary Alexander passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 1, at Waco Memorial Park, with The Rev. Wayne Williams officiating.Mary was born January 28, 1937, in Auburn, Nebraska, to Donald and Mary Watson. Mary was educated in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was a home maker. She enjoyed arts and crafts, traveling and her family.She was preceded in death by her parents and sister.She is survived by her husband, Everett Alexander; three sons, Douglas Alexander, David Alexander, and Daniel Alexander; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Tags

Load entries