Dorothy AlexanderMarch 8, 1922 - May 4, 2019Dorothy Marie Dietz Orr Alexander passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Waco. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.Dorothy was born March 8, 1922, the daughter of Helen Ruth Maaz and Walter Henry Dietz of Waco. She attended Waco schools and graduated from Waco High School in 1939. It was there that she met the love of her life, Charles Dixon Orr, Jr. When Dorothy left Waco to attend Christian College in Columbia, Missouri, Charles made the long drive to her college campus, called her to the second floor window and asked her to elope with him. They had a wonderful marriage and two children, Charles Dixon Orr III and Mary Helen Orr George.Charles, who treated Dorothy like a queen, died in 1975 at the age of 54. In 1980, Dorothy married James Lowrey Alexander, a friend with whom she was reunited at their 40th high school reunion. She spent happy years traveling the world with Jim. He was a perfect match for her adventurous spirit. She was happiest on a beach, bareboating, or snorkeling with her son in the Bahamas. She loved giving parties and entertaining her grandchildren at her pool. She enjoyed basking in the sun and showing off her tan, even in her golden years.Dorothy was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church where she served on altar guild, Daughters of the King and Stephen Ministry. Through the ministry, she volunteered in nursing homes, hospitals and prisons. She was a member of Coterie Club, PEO and Historic Waco Foundation. Dorothy gave guided tours of Waco's historic McCullough House and donated her Victorian gazebo, which had been a gift from her husband, Charles Orr.Dorothy enjoyed gardening and tending to her African violets. She often took bouquets of her gardenias to friends. She cherished passing on her family recipes and traditions to her daughter and grandchildren. Her holiday cranberries were her specialty. She treasured her relationship with her siblings, Henry Dietz and the late Bobbie Dietz Phipps — and loved spending time with them.Dorothy was known by friends and family for her sense of style, always dressed to the nines with coordinating shoes, handbag, jewelry and the perfect shade of Estée Lauder lipstick. Fun seemed to follow her everywhere she went.The family expresses its appreciation to the staff of Stilwell Retirement Center and sends a very special thanks to Uni Murphy, her loving caregiver during her final months.Dorothy was preceded in death by her husbands, sister, son, and granddaughter, Andrea Orr.Survivors include her brother, Henry Dietz; daughter, Mary Helen Orr George and husband, David; granddaughters, Gretchen George Eichenberg and husband, Alex, and Ginna George Lewis and husband, John, all of Waco; grandson, Chuck Orr and wife, Vicki, of Corpus Christi; daughter-in-law, Judy Orr of Ingleside; and great-grandchildren, Cameron Orr and wife, Ronni, Michael Orr, Caroline Orr, Charlotte Carpenter, George Eichenberg, Brigitte Eichenberg, Caroline Lewis and Margaret Lewis.Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church or the charity of choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
