Donna AlexanderOct. 13, 1954 - Sept. 25, 2019Donna "Jeanne" Alexander, age 64, of Lorena, passed away with her husband by her side during the early afternoon hours of Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born on the 13th day of October 1954 at Sewart Air Force Base in Rutherford County, Tennessee she was one of a set of triplets born to John and Addie (Stephens) Walker.Being the daughter of an Air Force airman Jeanne was raised in several different locations throughout the United States. After Jeanne made her way to the Waco area as a young lady, she graduated from Richfield High School in 1972. After high school Jeanne made a career as an LVN for many years having worked at Providence Hospital in Waco for most of her working life. She married Joe Alexander in Moody, Texas in March of 1998. Joe and Jeanne made a home together in Lorena for the past 21 years. Having only spent one night apart since marriage Joe and Jeanne loved to travel together, especially to Las Vegas and enjoyed spending time at Lake Whitney. After retirement Jeanne spent her days at home spending time with her husband and enjoying the little things in life, especially their pet birds; she loved watching the birds, rabbits and squirrels play in the yard and even had names for all of them. Jeanne loved her family and was a devoted wife to Joe for many years.She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Addie; as well as one sister, Judith Perrigin.She will be greatly missed by her beloved husband, Joe, of Lorena; son, Jason Owen and wife, Kimberly, of Palestine; daughter, Misty Scott of Waco; step-daughter, Robin Hartberg and husband, Adam, of Lorena; step-son, Sam Alexander and wife, Flip, of China Spring; as well as step-son, David Alexander and wife, Mandy, of Westphalia. She also leaves her sisters, Joanne Mahn and Kathy Kral both of West, and Jeannette Crow of Bellmead; as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 1, at Waco Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel in Waco, with Chaplain Bruce Mercer officiating. Her ashes will be interred in the columbarium at the cemetery following the service.Hewett-Arney Funeral Home14 W. Barton Ave.Temple, Texas 76501254-778-3200
