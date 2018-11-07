Rachel Rose AlemanAug. 22, 2016 - Nov. 2, 2018Rachel Rose Aleman, "Nosey Rosie", 2, went to be with the Lord on November 2, 2018. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, November 9, 2018, at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 8, 2018, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home.Rachel was born, August 22, 2016, in Waco, Texas, to Anthony Puente and Jennifer Marie Aleman. Nosey Rosie as she was known to many was a loving and caring little girl, always smiling. She loved playing with her dolls as well as being a little tomboy when playing with her cousins. Unlike her brother Anthony, she loved all kinds of food, she was a real foodie.Nosie Rosie is survived by her parents; siblings, Marisol Puente, Andrew and Holly Perez; grandparents; and many aunt, uncles, and cousins. As well as special mom, Clara.Rest in Peace Daddy's Lil Angel.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
