Andrew AlemanApril 2, 1951 - Oct. 11, 2018Andrew R. Aleman passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 17, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph F. Geleney, Jr. officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 16, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with Rosary at 7:00 p.m.Andrew was born April 2, 1951, in Saginaw, Michigan, to Manuel and Andrea Aleman. Andrew was educated at Richfield High School, MCC, and Irving Barber College. He worked at his own shop, Andre's. He enjoyed sports, especially baseball and football, or any sport his kids played. He always said baseball was his favorite sport, but his favorite TEAM was the Dallas Cowboys. Andy or Andre, as his customers called him, loved cutting hair. His customers were his friends. He cared deeply about all of them. Most of all, he loved his family, and was very proud of his boys.He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Manuel, who died as a young child.He is survived by his wife, Cindy Aleman; his sons, Nicholas and Anthony; and four grandsons, Gabriel, Jaylon, Joshua, and A.J. He is also survived by his siblings, Fred Aleman and wife, Jovita, Sally Flores and husband, Joe, Manuel Aleman, Jr., Joe Aleman and wife, Helen; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and a great-grand-niece.Pallbearers are Kelley Coker, Larry Davis, Don Day, Carl Plemons, Paul Smajstrla, and Austin Vasek.Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waco. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
