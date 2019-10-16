Andrea T. AlemanFeb. 4, 1927 - Oct. 12, 2019Andrea Tejada Aleman, 92, of Waco, Texas, passed away Saturday October 12, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 18, at OakCrest Funeral Home, interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.,, with Rosary service at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 17, at OakCrest Funeral Home.

Tags

Load entries