Janice AlbrechtMarch 19, 1956 - Dec. 29, 2019Janice Albrecht, 63, of Bellmead, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. 5th Street, Waco.

