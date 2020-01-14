Bobby Lawton AlbinJuly 27, 1932 - Jan. 9, 2020Bobby Lawton Albin, age 87, of Temple, Texas passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at his home in Temple. A memorial visitation was held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504He was born on July 27, 1932 in Lyford, Texas the only son of Sherman Lawton Albin and Frances Ruth Foster Albin. He attended public schools in Lyford, Hubbard and Waco.He served in the United States Marine Corps for over 20 years, including overseas tours in Japan, Korea and Vietnam. He received a Bachelor's of Arts in Social Studies with Secondary Education Certification from St. Edward's University in Austin. He also was a licensed Real Estate Broker for several years.He was preceded in death by his parents; older sister, Mary Ruth Henderson; granddaughter, Stephanie Wrene Graham; great-grandson, William Jonathon "Jon" Graham; and son-in-law John W. (Billy) Graham, Jr.Lawton is survived by Peggy Bass Albin, his wife of over 44 years; 2 daughters, Billie Evelyn Graham of Mart and Bobbie Darlene Griggs of Waco; son Steven Wayne Schwarz and wife, Pat of Waco; sister, Darlene Ann Yarbrough and husband, Rick of Waco; and sister-in-law, Betty Bass Hiles of Temple. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Steven Robert Schwarz, Pearlie Dean Graham, Michael Wayne McCullough, Justin Gregory McCullough and Beau Patrick McCullough; seven great-grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth "Sadie" Graham, Michael Shane Graham, Steven Justin "S.J." Graham, Emily Layne Myers, Ian Michael McCullough, Riley Elle Schwarz, and Declan Rhys Schwarz, and by one great-great grandchild, Evelyn Graham. Additionally he is survived by several nieces and nephews and their families.In lieu of flowers memorials to First Baptist Church, 8015 W. Adams Temple, TX 76502 or to The University of Mary Hardin Baylor, Box 8428, 900 College St. Belton, TX 76513 or a charity of the donor's choice.www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com
