Walter AlbersNov. 3, 1932 - Dec. 15, 2018The beloved Reverend Walter F. Albers, age 86, met his Savior and King, passing peacefully and surrounded by family and friends on Saturday afternoon, December 15, 2018, at Providence Hospital. His life will be celebrated with a memorial and worship service at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 18, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellmead, his church home of more than 48 years. A visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, December 17, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Pastor Albers was born and reared in Port Arthur, Texas. After serving his country in the United States Army, he married Elna Brown in 1955 while working for the Texaco Refinery. He first attended college at Lamar College in Beaumont studying architecture. In 1968 Walter returned to school at Concordia Theological Seminary, Springfield, Illinois, following his life's true calling of pastoral ministry. In 1971, after completing his seminary education, Walter moved his family of four to Bellmead, taking the call to pastor St. Paul Lutheran Church.For anyone who has passed through the doors of St. Paul Lutheran Church in the past 47 years, the name Walter F. Albers has special meaning. While he was a loving husband, father of two, grandfather of five, and great grandfather of eight, his family and influence extends far beyond those numbers. As Pastor of St. Paul, Walter was everyone's fishing partner, hunting buddy, and surrogate family member. Whether you needed the laugh of a brother, the wisdom of a father, or the gentleness and kindness of a grandfather, Pastor Albers was always there for the families of St. Paul and the community at large. His pastoral care and biblical teaching has led countless individuals and his influence has blessed countless families.Pastor Albers was preceded in death by his bride, Elna, in 2004. He is also preceded in death by his father, Carl Albers, Sr.; mother, Minnie Kubitz Albers; brother, Carl Albers, Jr.; and sister, Irene Albers Huebel.Pastor Albers is survived by his daughter, Louise, and husband, Clyde Reeves; son, Jeffrey Albers; and five grandsons, Clifton Reeves, Justin Reeves and wife, Tiffany, Nathan Reeves, Matthew Albers and wife, Cara, and Adam Albers and wife, Tawni. His legacy continues with eight great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Granger, Gareth, Hazel, and Davis Reeves, and Madeline, Christian, and Aiden Albers.While the hole left with his family and St. Paul Lutheran Church will seem large, his impact on those he knew and loved while serving his King is truly immeasurable, extending far beyond Bellmead, Texas and far into the future.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Paul Lutheran, Bellmead, Texas, Church Workers Scholarship Fund.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
