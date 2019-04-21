Donald Harry AlbersOct. 7, 1930 - April 17, 2019Donald Harry Albers, of Waco, passed away Wednesday April 17, 2019, at the age of 88. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, at St John United Church of Christ, 100 S Robinson Dr, Robinson, TX, with Pastor Jacob Brenton officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, April 22, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. A private family burial will take place at a later date.Donald was born October 7, 1930, in St. Louis, Missouri, to George Harry and Loretta Bangert Albers. On March 3, 1950, he married Jeanette Lock, in Pochahontas, Arkansas. Much of his life was spent in the printing business. He was employed by Barnard Printing in St. Louis, MO, as a book binder and by Hill Printing Company in Waco, TX, as a supervisor. During his life, Donald enjoyed many things; especially dancing the jitterbug at the Casalona Ballroom in St. Louis and later at Geneva Hall in Waco. He also enjoyed fishing and his church. He and Jeanette were long-time members of St. John United Church of Christ in Robinson for many years. He served as a Deacon of the church in the 1990's.Donald was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife Jeanette "Babe" Albers.Survivors include his daughter, Connie Lynne Saylor and husband, Bobby Don; granddaughter, Mandy Bonora; and great-grandchildren, Matthew, Tiffany, Sarah, Faith and Aubrey.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Donald's name to St. John United Church of Christ, 100 S. Robinson Drive, Robinson, TX, 76706.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
