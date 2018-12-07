Barbara AlasheSept. 20, 1950 - Nov. 30, 2018Services for Barbara Ann Alashe will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 8, 2018, at Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Mart. Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.