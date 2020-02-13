Pauline AguirreApr. 29, 1946 - Feb. 11, 2020Sr. Roberta Pauline Aguirre Quinteros, Franciscan Sister Daughter of Mercy, who lived and worked at St. Francis Kindergarten and Nursery of Waco, Texas, passed away at the age of 73. She had courageously battled cancer with great faith and a serene spirit. She passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 7:10 p.m. surrounded by her sisters; Mary Frances Tallousi, and Natalie Ohnesorge and brother-in-law Dan, as well as her Religious Sisters of the Order of Franciscan Daughters of Mercy.Sr. Pauline will lie in state from 3 to 7 pm., on Friday, February 14, with a Rosary Service at 7:00 p.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 15, at St. Francis Catholic Church, with the Rev. Jose Jazo Tarin as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery 2124 S. 5th Street, Waco, Texas.In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to Franciscan Sisters Daughters of Mercy retirement home, c/o 612 N, Third St. Waco, Texas 76701.
