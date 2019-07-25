Robert Aguilar, Jr.Jan. 23, 1972 - July 20, 2019Robert Aguilar, Jr., passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with Juan Carreon officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., prior to the memorial service at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Robert was born January 23, 1972, in Waco, Texas, to Roberto and Helen Aguilar. Robert graduated from University High School in 1990 and completed his Laser Optics Degree at TSTC with honors in 1999. He was a Senior Engineer at Johnson and Johnson in the Medical Optics Division. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, billiards, spending time with his family and friends, traveling, and he never met a stranger. He gave himself to his community and friends without expecting anything in return.Robert was always smiling, joyful and made the most of this wonderful life God gave him. His laughter was contagious. He loved to dance and go to Pete's piano bar. He was a rebel, a fighter, and was an original member of Aztec Warriors MC. Robert always encouraged everyone to live their lives to the fullest and to always tell your family and friends you love them, because tomorrow is never promised.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Sam and Estella Aguilar; maternal grandparents, Rudolph and Eva Lopez; and sister, Maricela Aguilar.He is survived by his parents; his loving wife, Leah Aguilar of Waco; two sons, Alex Aguilar and Logan Hamilton; two daughters, Kali Gwin and Chloe Hamilton; beloved sister, Aricela Aguilar; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins who all loved him dearly.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his charity, Riders for The Storm, supporting caregivers of cancer patients through PayPal at: ridersforthestormcharity@gmail.com or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Riding with the AngelsSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
